Marshall Co. man convicted of rape sentenced to life without parole

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of rape.

According to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office Jason Sparks was convicted in September of rape 1st degree - Forcible Compulsion by a Marshall County grand jury.

During the trial, evidence revealed Sparks brutally beat, strangled and forcefully raped a 22-year-old woman.

A forensic scientist at the trial testified the victim’s extensive injuries and Sparks’ DNA matching swabs collected from the victim helped prove his guilt.

Sparks will now serve the maximum sentence of life without parole.

