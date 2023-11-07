Deals
Marshall Co. man convicted of rape sentenced to life without parole

Jason Sparks was convicted of rape back in September 2023.
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of rape.

According to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office Jason Sparks was convicted in September of rape 1st degree - Forcible Compulsion by a Marshall County grand jury.

During the trial, evidence revealed Sparks brutally beat, strangled and forcefully raped a 22-year-old woman.

A forensic scientist at the trial testified the victim’s extensive injuries and Sparks’ DNA matching swabs collected from the victim helped prove his guilt.

Sparks will now serve the maximum sentence of life without parole.

