Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating several vehicle burglaries

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating several vehicle burglaries that happened on Monday morning.

Deputies were in the area of Sloan Rd., Brown Rd., Wildwood Dr., and East Limestone Rd. investigating. They are asking people who live in the area and have had items stolen or their vehicles entered into to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at (256)232-0111 to file report.

Officials say that at this time two individuals have been detained, who have not yet been identified.

