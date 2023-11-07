Deals
Huntsville Veterans Day Parade route, road closures revealed

2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade
2023 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Veterans Day Parade will be back again in downtown Huntsville on November 11.

The 2023 parade will air live on WAFF starting at 11 a.m. with multiple veterans’ organizations participating in the annual family-friendly event.

The parade is free to the public, however, people are urged to get there early to get a good spot to see the floats.

WAFF’s own Liz Hurley will be hosting the parade along with Retired Col. John Kuenzil.

Below is the parade route through downtown Huntsville:

2023 Veterans Day in Huntsville Parade route
2023 Veterans Day in Huntsville Parade route(WAFF)

Road Closures:

Monroe St. between Church St. and Washington St., will be closed at 6:00 a.m.

Holmes Ave./Monroe St. from Woodson St. to Church St. will close at 8:00 a.m.

The parade route will close at 10:00, but vehicles crossing the route will be allowed until 10:50.

Here’s a glimpse of last year’s parade:

2022 Huntsville Veterans Day Parade

