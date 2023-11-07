Huntsville Police to host multi-agency training exercise including FBI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department will host a large-scale multi-agency training exercise at the Orion Amphitheater, announced on Monday.

The event is set to take place on Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The multi-agency exercise will include HPD, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI).

Police say citizens may observe a large police and emergency medical service presence in the area surrounding the amphitheater. HPD urges people to avoid the area until the training concludes.

Police say there will be a law enforcement perimeter established outside the training zone.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.