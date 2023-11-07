Hanceville mayor indicted on 15 counts of using office for personal gain

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail was indicted by a Cullman County grand jury on 15 counts of using his office for personal gain.

“As a matter of public policy and good government - elected officials are entrusted to perform their duties honestly and above reproach. When that bond of trust is broken, our society suffers limitless harm.

Anyone with information regarding corrupt practices by public officials is encouraged to contact the Alabama Ethics Commission or the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. My office - working with our state partners - is committed to ensuring that the violators of the public trust be held accountable under the law,” District Attorney Champ Crocker said.

Nail was booked into the Cullman County Jail.

