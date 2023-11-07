Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Elevate your wardrobe for the holiday season

Three Pears of Cullman shares three looks ahead of the holidays
Carrie from Three Pears in Cullman shares 3 looks and accessories for the holiday season
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With the holiday season officially upon us, there is no better time than now to find the perfect pieces for all your holiday events.

This weekend, you can shop all these looks and more at the Christmas Open House at Three Pears in Cullman. Kick off the holiday season with refreshments and sales!

Velvet & Plaid:

Pair a classic, sleek velvet dress with a beautiful plaid coat for a sophisticated holiday look. Three Pears paired the dress with a beautiful pearl necklace and a stunning pair of gold heels.

Pair a velvet red dress with a plaid coat
Pair a velvet red dress with a plaid coat(Carrie Taylor Smith)

Tweed:

Tweed has been on the rise within the last few months, but this jacket from Three Pears takes it one step further. What says “happy holidays” more than tweed? Sparkly Tweed. Pair this statement jacket with a white collared shirt and a pair of jeans for an elegant look!

This sparkly tweed jacket can be layered to create an elegant look
This sparkly tweed jacket can be layered to create an elegant look(Carrie Taylor Smith)

Faux Leather:

Three Pears says that faux leather is one of the most popular items in their store. This black faux leather mini dress is stunning. Pair it with a statement necklace to dazzle the crowd at any holiday party!

Faux leather is extremely popular right now
Faux leather is extremely popular right now(Carrie Taylor Smith)

If you like what you see, you’ll find more at the Christmas Open House this weekend! You can shop all these looks and more at 118 5th St SE, Cullman, AL 35055.

Join Three Pears to kick off the holiday season this weekend
Join Three Pears to kick off the holiday season this weekend(Carrie Taylor Smith)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville
2 adults, 2 children med-flighted following two-vehicle wreck in Franklin Co.