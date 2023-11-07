Deals
Crews fight fire in woods on Green Mountain

Huntsville firefighters near truck at Hobbs Island Road(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews responded to a large fire at the base of Green Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

According to HFR Chief Mac McFarlen, it took a lot of resources to get the fire contained. He said crews utilized ATVs, drones, and other equipment out there. They even used leaf blowers to help build a firebreak to stop the progression of the blaze.

Chief McFarlen said they were lucky that there was a road on one side to help contain the fire, and even luckier, there was a neighbor nearby who had a bulldozer. The neighbor helped them close the circle around the fire.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

Chief McFarlen also emphasized that now is not the time to burn in north Alabama.

“This is extremely dry in everywhere in north Alabama — we are a tinder box waiting for a problem,” Chief McFarlen said.

He urges the public to be continuously cautious of the dry conditions.

