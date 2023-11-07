Crews battle multiple structure fire in Decherd, TN

DECHERD, Tenn.(WAFF) - Multiple agencies are responding to a multiple-building fire in Decherd, Tenn. on Tuesday morning.

The Decherd Fire Department, along with other fire department agencies are battling fires on East Main Street. Officials say the roadway is currently shut down from the railroad tracks to N/S Diagonal Street and will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Decherd Police say to use an alternate route.

