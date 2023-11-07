Deals
Crews battle multiple structure fire in Decherd, TN

The Decherd Fire Department, along with other fire department agencies are battling the fires on East Main Street.
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECHERD, Tenn.(WAFF) - Multiple agencies are responding to a multiple-building fire in Decherd, Tenn. on Tuesday morning.

The Decherd Fire Department, along with other fire department agencies are battling fires on East Main Street. Officials say the roadway is currently shut down from the railroad tracks to N/S Diagonal Street and will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Decherd Police say to use an alternate route.

