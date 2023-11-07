Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Community set to welcome Veterans at Huntsville International Airport

File photo of American flag
File photo of American flag(Honor Flight Tallahassee, MGN Online)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans will be honored as part of Heros Week at Huntsville International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The event is free to the public and people are invited to participate with flags, patriotic colored clothing and signage to pay tribute to Veterans.

Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. and head to the Public Waiting Lobby on the second floor of the airport located at 1000 Glenn Hearn Blvd. in Huntsville. The lobby is adjacent to the TSA checkpoint area. Participants are not permitted to enter the secure gate area behind TSA.

Airport officials said the Veterans are slated to arrive at the airport at 2:45 p.m., and from there they will walk through a ceremonial flag line organized by Semper Fi Community Task Force. 

The 313th Army Band from Redstone Arsenal will provide entertainment. Following the flag line, the Veterans will be escorted by motorcycles and Law Enforcement to their hotel at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Participants may park only in designated airport parking areas and not in front of the terminal in waiting areas or drop-off lanes.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore
2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville
2 adults, 2 children med-flighted following two-vehicle wreck in Franklin Co.

Latest News

Crews on scene putting multiple building fire out in Decherd, TN
Crews battle multiple structure fire in Decherd, TN
James West
Meet the Grand Marshall of Huntsville’s 2023 Veterans Day Parade
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police to host multi-agency training exercise including FBI
Jason Sparks
Marshall Co. man convicted of rape sentenced to life without parole