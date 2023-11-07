Community set to welcome Veterans at Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Veterans will be honored as part of Heros Week at Huntsville International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The event is free to the public and people are invited to participate with flags, patriotic colored clothing and signage to pay tribute to Veterans.

Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m. and head to the Public Waiting Lobby on the second floor of the airport located at 1000 Glenn Hearn Blvd. in Huntsville. The lobby is adjacent to the TSA checkpoint area. Participants are not permitted to enter the secure gate area behind TSA.

Airport officials said the Veterans are slated to arrive at the airport at 2:45 p.m., and from there they will walk through a ceremonial flag line organized by Semper Fi Community Task Force.

The 313th Army Band from Redstone Arsenal will provide entertainment. Following the flag line, the Veterans will be escorted by motorcycles and Law Enforcement to their hotel at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Participants may park only in designated airport parking areas and not in front of the terminal in waiting areas or drop-off lanes.

