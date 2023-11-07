Colbert Co. woman charged with animal cruelty pleads not guilty

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County woman charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty pleaded not guilty in Colbert County District Court on Friday, according to court documents obtained by WAFF.

Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty in September by Colbert County Sheriff’s deputies and was arrested again on state charges of 28 counts of failing to bury or burn livestock.

Catledge was originally scheduled to appear in court Monday before Colbert County District Judge Chad Smith. Court documents state she filed a plea of not guilty and waiver of arraignment in four separate cases, according to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily.

She also is facing a charge of Obstructing Governmental Operations for “letting horses loose again after officers had already rounded them up,” per court documents.

Catledge’s bench trial is set for January 8, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the Colbert County Courthouse.

