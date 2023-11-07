Calls for change in leadership at city council meeting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Frustrations built at Monday’s Decatur city council meeting, as concerned members of the community still don’t have any answers from their leaders regarding the death of Steve Perkins.

“We still have nothing, and the officers are still getting paid,” pastor Patrick Tucker said to the council.

A lack of answers is frustrating enough for protesters like Alainah Dailey, but the absence of Mayor Tab Bowling, makes the situation worse for her.

“He does not care to be here simply to offer his condolences, his sympathies, to answer questions, or to simply take the reaming he’s now allowing the rest of the councilman to take,” she said.

One-by-one, several speakers said they don’t want to fear their local police department, but recent deaths as a result of police intervention have changed this. Protesters pointed out that in September alone, 16-year-old Jaiden DeJarnett fatally crashed his car in a chase started by Decatur police. This happened weeks before officers shot Perkins during a re-possession.

Now the request is change at the top, starting with Mayor Bowling and police chief Todd Pinion.

“The city has been very secretive throughout this entire month,” Dailey said. “They’ve been very hidden about what they can and can’t do, and what their beliefs are, especially members of this council and the mayor. They seem to be protecting more of their popularity than the integrity of what has happened.”

