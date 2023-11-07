2 in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in custody following a Lawrence County home invasion murder and kidnapping.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Hernandez was wanted in connection to a Lawrence County murder and is now in custody following a manhunt on Highway 20 on Sunday.

Deputies say Hernandez and a woman named Auburn Moore entered a home on County Road 245 with the intent to commit a robbery early Saturday morning.

Dustin Grimes was shot and killed in his bedroom trying to protect his wife during the home invasion.

Hernandez and Moore allegedly continued to steal from the residence and kidnapped Grimes’ wife.

Deputies said Ms. Grimes was able to escape after the suspects forced her to withdraw money from an ATM in the East Lawrence area. She ran to a nearby convenience store and called 911.

According to Decatur Police, Hernandez led officers on a brief chase after being spotted Sunday afternoon. During that chase, he reportedly fired multiple shots toward officers. He eventually crashed near the Calvary Assembly Church on Highway 20 and ran into the woods nearby. The U.S. Marshals Service requested K-9 assistance in the Tanner area to capture Hernandez. Police shut down the highway as multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the area.

Eventually, Hernandez was found and surrendered without incident after K-9 units from Limestone and St. Clair Correctional Facilities tracked him and escorted him out of the woods. ADOC said Hernandez was then turned over to Limestone County deputies for processing. He’s now being charged with Attempted Murder, connected to the shots he’s accused of firing at officers.

According to court documents obtained by WAFF, Auburn Moore’s criminal complaint says she was the accomplice in the robbery/murder against Dustin Grimes and his wife Karen. The suspects stole several guns and then kidnapped Karen Grimes, who escaped from the bank.

Law enforcement through the help of Ms. Grimes identified the two suspects and obtained warrants for Murder, Robbery and Kidnapping.

Auburn Renee Moore of New Hope was arrested Saturday night in Decatur. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

According to court documents, Moore made an initial appearance on Nov. 7 in Lawrence County District Court. She is scheduled for an Aniah’s Law hearing on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Authorities said the identity of an apparent third person involved is being withheld for investigative purposes.

