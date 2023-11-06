Deals
‘Wills for Warriors’: Local law firm promises to draft free wills until Thanksgiving

McCutcheon and Hamner located in Florence will draft up a will for any veteran, first responder or police officer free of charge.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - McCutcheon and Hamner located in Florence will draft up a will for any veteran, first responder or police officer free of charge up.

Attorney Tom McCutcheon said it is important to give back to a community that has given his legal office and this country so much. He said it does not matter where you are located, if you can stop in to the office in Florence then they are more than happy to help you.

The law firm does have two other locations in Athens and Huntsville. Although, the firms are not always fully staffed, McCutcheon said if you stop into those, people will help connect you to the services you need.

“Most people don’t want to think about end of life decisions,” McCutcheon said. “A will is something that everyone should have. And when we do will for warriors we do it absolutely free that gave so much to our country.”

Wills for Warriors ends on the last day of November.

