Table tennis championship coming to the Rocket City in 2024

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The US National Table Tennis Championship will be making its way to the Rocket City next year, according to an announcement by the Huntsville Sports Commission.

Huntsville’s very own Von Braun Center will host a week-long table tennis competition for players of all ages from 10-years-old to 80-years-old.

Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Bureau’s Sport Manager Joel Lamp said this will be a unique opportunity to see the best table tennis players before the 2024 Summer Olympics.

This marks the first time the National Championships will be played in the state of Alabama. In the week leading up to the Nationals, Huntsville will also host a World Table Tennis Youth Contender event.

Lamp says the event will be a huge win for the community with all that Huntsville has to offer.

“Being able to showcase everything that Huntsville has to offer,” Lamp said. “When we brought the table tennis CEO in and their staff, they were blown away by the walkability of downtown, the friendliness of everyone, and then the space of the Von Braun Center.”

The Huntsville Sports Commission said the events are projected to generate more than $2 million in economic impact for the City of Huntsville.

The US Nationals are scheduled to be played July 3 – 7, 2024, while the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Event competition dates are scheduled for June 26 – 29, 2024.

