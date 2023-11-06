Near record warmth through mid-week

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning.  We have fair skies and cool temperatures in the 50s to kick off the work and school week, light jackets may not be a bad idea when heading out. 

Today will bring ample sunshine with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s.  A light breeze from the southeast is expected today with fire danger remaining high due to the ongoing drought and low humidity levels.  Clear skies are in the forecast for this evening with overnight lows dropping into the low to middle 50s.  Near record breaking warmth is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. 

Humidity levels will start to rise by Thursday with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the middle 70s.  Light scattered showers will develop Thursday evening and increase in coverage overnight into Friday.  Beneficial rainfall is expected for Friday with most locations seeing ¼ to ½ inch of rainfall.  This will be our first significant rain event since early September. 

A few rain showers will likely linger into early Saturday before tapering off into the late morning.  Highs will be much cooler by the weekend staying in the low to middle 60s.

