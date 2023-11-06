Near-Record Warmth In The Days Ahead

Today has been another great day to be outdoors with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Expect mostly clear skies and calm winds as we head into your evening hours making for a cool and comfortable night. Overnight lows will likely fall into the mid and upper 50s through your early morning hours on Monday.

Monday through Wednesday, plan on more sunny and dry days with near record warmth as high temperatures climb into the low and mid 80s. Skies will remain mostly clear each evening but expect overnight lows to run well above normal in the low and mid 50s. Cloud cover will start increasing late in the day on Wednesday ahead of our next weathermaker, which will bring changes by the end of your work and school week.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, but despite the cloud cover, afternoon highs will still be ranging above average in the mid and upper 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible mainly for Northwest Alabama during the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region, but most of us will stay dry until the late evening hours. The highest chance of rain will likely occur overnight and into Friday with temperatures dropping back into the 60s by the afternoon. We look to dry out by Friday evening with forecasted rainfall totals anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch.

Sunshine will return for your Veterans Day on Saturday with much cooler air filtering into the area behind the front. Expect high temperatures to only reach the upper 50s and low 60s with overnight lows dipping back into the low 40s. Cloud cover and very minimal rain chances will creep back into the forecast on Sunday and linger through early next week.

