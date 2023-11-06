Meridianville fire battles quarter-acre brush fire

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a quarter-acre brush fire on Monday morning.

MVFD received a call at 9:44 a.m. after a concerned neighbor said they saw smoke coming through a resident’s back fence on Midpark Drive.

MVFD said no structures were damaged and the fire was put out shortly after they arrived on the scene.

