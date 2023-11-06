MCSO seeks public’s assistance locating man suspected of home repair fraud

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of home repair fraud.

MCSO said detectives are searching for Harold Lee Champion. Further, Champion has a Theft of Property 1st Degree involving home repair fraud.

MCSO also said numerous victims in the community have reported similar offenses against Champion that involve fraudulent transactions through his business.

Anyone who may have had dealings with Champion or has been a victim of home repair scam is urged to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (256) 533-8821.

