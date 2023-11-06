Deals
Late teen’s words lead to creation of inspirational bracelets

This note by William Romanowski inspired his family to create bracelets in his honor.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four simple words by a young man gone too soon are having a big impact on the lives of many, including some Auburn football players.

William Michael Romanowski died in a car crash in Coosa County in June. He was just 19 years old. Romanowski meant a lot to a lot of people, and his words continue to move others.

Romanowski’s sister Phelps Ikner found a note in his bedroom the night he died that read, “Be better than yesterday.” She shared a photo of it on Facebook, then decided to make a bracelet with those words she said her brother lived by every day.

She said they started out by passing them to friends and family. But the bracelets began to spread beyond those in the family’s circle. In a photo, they noticed one on Auburn wide receiver Jay Fair’s wrist. The also discovered linebacker Eugene Asante wears one.

Now, the’ve gotten hundreds of orders.

“It’s just so amazing to see the impact that he has had. It’s unbelievable. He was not someone who wanted all the attention. He was not somebody that seeked that. And so just to see that his quiet personality has really impacted all these people. It’s just it’s been so amazing to watch. And my mom has said time and time again, if something good can come out from our tragedy, then so be it,” Ikner said.

Romanowski’s family says it brings comfort as they continue to grieve.

“If these bracelets can encourage people to constantly be better than the day before, to constantly be working to be their best self and just bring them to the Lord, then that’s all we can ask,” said Ikner.

You can order a bracelet with the QR code below or at this link.

QR code for "Be Better Than Yesterday" bracelets inspired by William Romanowski.
