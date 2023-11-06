Execution date set for Marshall Co. man convicted of Capital Murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - An execution date has been set for a Marshall County man on death row for a 1993 murder.

The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order to carry out the sentence of death row inmate Casey McWhorter. McWhorter was sentenced to death for the murder of Edward Lee Williams in 1993.

The execution date is tentatively set for Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey has set a 30-hour time frame for McWorter’s execution set to begin at midnight on Nov. 16 and end at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17

The execution will take place at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.