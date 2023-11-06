Deals
Execution date set for Marshall Co. man convicted of Capital Murder

Casey McWhorter
Casey McWhorter(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - An execution date has been set for a Marshall County man on death row for a 1993 murder.

The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order to carry out the sentence of death row inmate Casey McWhorter. McWhorter was sentenced to death for the murder of Edward Lee Williams in 1993.

The execution date is tentatively set for Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey has set a 30-hour time frame for McWorter’s execution set to begin at midnight on Nov. 16 and end at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17

The execution will take place at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

