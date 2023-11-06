Clear & Comfortable This Evening | More Warm, Sunny, & Dry Days Ahead

Today has brought ample sunshine with highs climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A light breeze from the southeast is expected through the afternoon and early evening with fire danger remaining high due to the ongoing drought and low humidity levels. Expect clear skies tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to middle 50s. Near-record breaking warmth is forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

Humidity levels will start to rise by Thursday with increasing clouds and high temperatures in the middle 70s. Light scattered showers will develop Thursday evening and increase in coverage overnight into Friday. Beneficial rainfall is expected for Friday with most locations seeing a quarter to half an inch of rainfall. Even though rainfall totals won’t be drought-busting, this will be our first significant rain event since early September.

A few showers will likely linger into early Saturday before tapering off into the late morning. Highs will be much cooler by the weekend staying in the low to middle 60s.

