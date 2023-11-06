Deals
2 barns destroyed by fire in Hazel Green

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire has destroyed two barns in Hazel Green.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Will Holt Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteer fire crews from Bobo Section, Hazel Green, Meridianville, and Toney fought the fire together, according to the property owner.

The owner tells WAFF both of his barns were destroyed by the fire, but that no one was injured.

Firefighters are investigating what caused this.

