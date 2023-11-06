2 barns destroyed by fire in Hazel Green

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire has destroyed two barns in Hazel Green.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Will Holt Road around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteer fire crews from Bobo Section, Hazel Green, Meridianville, and Toney fought the fire together, according to the property owner.

The owner tells WAFF both of his barns were destroyed by the fire, but that no one was injured.

Firefighters are investigating what caused this.

