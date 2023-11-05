Suspect in custody in connection to Lawrence County home invasion murder

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was wanted in connection to a Lawrence County murder is now in custody following a manhunt on Highway 20 Sunday.

Multiple agencies confirmed by MCSO were searching for Jordan Hernandez between Interstate 65 and Highway 31 near Decatur.

MCSO said Hernandez was in custody as of 3:24 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say Hernandez and Auburn Moore entered a home on County Road 245 with the intent to commit a robbery early Saturday morning. Dustin Grimes died in his bedroom trying to protect his wife from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities say.

Hernandez and Moore allegedly continued to steal from the residence and kidnapped Grimes’ wife.

Deputies said Ms. Grimes was able to escape after the suspects forced her to withdraw money from an ATM in the East Lawrence area. She ran to a nearby convenience store and called 911.

Law enforcement through the help of Ms. Grimes identified the two suspects and obtained warrants for Murder, Robbery and Kidnapping.

Auburn Renee Moore of New Hope was arrested Saturday night in Decatur.

Authorities said the identity of an apparent third person involved is being withheld for investigative purposes.

