Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Steve Perkins’ family hosts 'Fit and Fun Day' hosted at Decatur's Daikin Amphitheater

Daikin Amphitheater at Founders Park in Historic Downtown Decatur
Daikin Amphitheater at Founders Park in Historic Downtown Decatur(Decatur Parks)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During the past five weeks, Decatur has seen countless protests, calling for justice and accountability after the death of Steve Perkins, who was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting September 29.

Saturday morning, the Daikin Amphitheater at Founder’s Park was the site of another gathering in honor of Perkins to show the community who he was in a family-friendly setting.

Since Perkins’ death, calls for justice have been echoing through the community ever since. However, this gathering was more lighthearted than some of the intense demonstrations we’ve seen.

“We wanted to bring the community together to show them we are a united front,” said Nicholas Perkins, Steve’s brother. “We’re not being quiet, we’re not being silent. But we wanted to do something on the other end besides protest to bring justice and awareness to this situation.”

Nicholas says fitness was a part of who his brother was and that Fit and Fun Day is the best way to make sure that’s not forgotten. At the same time, they are continuing to highlight the injustice he believes surrounds his brother’s death.

Nick’s wife, Angela Perkins, was the driving force behind Saturday’s event. Fitness was what built her bond with her brother-in-law. She hopes that connects them with others, too.

“We’re not as divided as people would like to think we are, no matter what side of town you live on,” she said. “We like to come together. That’s the reason ‘3rd Fridays’ is so successful and you see such a diverse community. "

The event featured kids, costumes, food trucks, and of course group fitness. But while Saturday was a tribute to Steve’s passion, it keeps the Perkins’ family set on the big picture.

“This is a lot. Everyday’s a different struggle,” Nicholas said. “Every day brings a different challenge. But we’re going to keep fighting. We’re not just coming. We’re here.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville

Latest News

New video shows the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Steve Perkins in Decatur on...
New video shows aftermath of Steve Perkins’ shooting
New video shows the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Steve Perkins in Decatur on...
Aftermath of Steve Perkins Shooting
Interested applicants learn from HFR while at the training complex
Huntsville Fire and Rescue seeks to gain more recruits before fall recruitment ends
Crews assist with putting brush fire out on County Lake Road
Crews battle brush fire on County Lake Rd.