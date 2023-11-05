Steve Perkins’ family hosts 'Fit and Fun Day' hosted at Decatur's Daikin Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - During the past five weeks, Decatur has seen countless protests, calling for justice and accountability after the death of Steve Perkins, who was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting September 29.

Saturday morning, the Daikin Amphitheater at Founder’s Park was the site of another gathering in honor of Perkins to show the community who he was in a family-friendly setting.

Since Perkins’ death, calls for justice have been echoing through the community ever since. However, this gathering was more lighthearted than some of the intense demonstrations we’ve seen.

“We wanted to bring the community together to show them we are a united front,” said Nicholas Perkins, Steve’s brother. “We’re not being quiet, we’re not being silent. But we wanted to do something on the other end besides protest to bring justice and awareness to this situation.”

Nicholas says fitness was a part of who his brother was and that Fit and Fun Day is the best way to make sure that’s not forgotten. At the same time, they are continuing to highlight the injustice he believes surrounds his brother’s death.

Nick’s wife, Angela Perkins, was the driving force behind Saturday’s event. Fitness was what built her bond with her brother-in-law. She hopes that connects them with others, too.

“We’re not as divided as people would like to think we are, no matter what side of town you live on,” she said. “We like to come together. That’s the reason ‘3rd Fridays’ is so successful and you see such a diverse community. "

The event featured kids, costumes, food trucks, and of course group fitness. But while Saturday was a tribute to Steve’s passion, it keeps the Perkins’ family set on the big picture.

“This is a lot. Everyday’s a different struggle,” Nicholas said. “Every day brings a different challenge. But we’re going to keep fighting. We’re not just coming. We’re here.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.