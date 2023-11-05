North Alabama community comes together to ‘remove darkness’ at Diwali celebration

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Asian-Indian community was brought together for Huntsville India Association’s annual Diwali celebration on Saturday at James Clemens High School.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, a yearly tradition within the Indian culture to remove the darkness and ignorance of life by lighting a lamp for a better tomorrow.

Krishna Srikakolabu, an organizer for HIA, said there are around 2,000 families from India within the Huntsville area who come together for this celebration.

Srikakolabu said the event is filled with around 30 different cultural programs with a lot to learn about the Indian culture.

“There [are] about 200 kids who take part in different dances [and] skits,” Srikakolabu said. “It’s a place to bring people together and we conclude with having very good food.”

HIA’s President Santanu Borah said the event is necessary and important for the north Alabama community as a whole.

“It’s a message that humanity needs to embrace and propagate, that’s why we celebrate,” Borah said. “It also reminds us of our community — reminded that we are all here to make this world a better place.”

Organizers and attendees at Saturday’s celebration were immersed in good food and more awareness of traditional Indian entertainment, especially its influence in north Alabama.

For people interested in learning more about Huntsville India Association, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.