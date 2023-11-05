Multiple crews battle grass fire on I-65 near Buc-ee’s

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are currently responding to a grass fire in a field on Interstate 65 near Buc-ee’s, per fire officials.

Athens Fire and Rescue Chief James Hand said the AFR along with numerous agencies are battling the fire that extends between Exit 351 and Buc-ee’s. Hand said the fire is on the east side of I-65, threatening some structures around the area of Hampton Inn.

According to Athens Police Chief Anthony Pressnell, the I-65 northbound lane is down to one lane between Exit 347 and Exit 353. Officials urge motorists around the area to expect traffic delays and watch for responders.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.

