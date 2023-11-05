Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s help locating owners of 3 cows found in Somerville
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three black cows were located in Somerville on Sunday afternoon and the owners have not been found, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO Sgt. Jon Mason said he received multiple calls related to cows located near the corner of Bluff City Road and Rivermont Bend Road.
Deputies said they have been unsuccessful in finding the potential owners of the cows. Neighbors remain concerned due to an apparent lack of food supply for the animals.
MCSO says if anyone has information on the owners to contact them at 256.351.4800.
