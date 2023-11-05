Deals
Large police presence on Hwy. 20 in Decatur due to active investigation

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a large police presence currently on Highway 20 due to an ongoing investigation, per the Decatur Police Department.

Police urge motorists to be advised and to avoid the area of Highway 20 between Highway 31 and Interstate 565 if possible.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

