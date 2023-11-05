Homicide investigation underway in Lawrence Co., suspect at large

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man died early Saturday morning following a home invasion in Lawrence County while the search continues for one suspect, per the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jordan Hernandez and Auburn Moore entered a home on County Road 245 with the intent to commit a robbery. Dustin Grimes died in his bedroom trying to protect his wife from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities say.

Hernandez and Moore allegedly continued to steal from the residence and kidnapped Grimes’ wife.

Deputies said Ms. Grimes was able to escape after the suspects forced her to withdraw money from an ATM in the East Lawrence area. She ran to a nearby convenience store and called 911.

Law enforcement through the help of Ms. Grimes identified the two suspects and obtained warrants for Murder, Robbery and Kidnapping.

Auburn Renee Moore of New Hope was arrested Saturday night in Decatur, while deputies are still searching for Jordan Cesar Hernandez of Decatur who is currently still at large. Deputies say Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said the identity of an apparent third person involved is being withheld for investigative purposes.

If you have any information on where Hernandez might be, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-2500.

