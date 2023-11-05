A few clouds early, otherwise sunny & warm today

Deals
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, sunny and warm. Low to mid 70s. Tonight, clear. Around 50 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday, sunny and warm. High temps around 80 degrees. Clear conditions overnight with low temps in the 50s. Thursday, a chance of rain and the chance for showers will continue into Friday morning. High temps Thursday in the 70s, dropping to the 60s for Friday.

Sunny and remaining cool for Saturday, cloudy & cool Sunday. High temps both days in the low 60s.

