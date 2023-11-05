“Fall” Back Overnight | More Sunshine In Store For Your Sunday

After a chilly start this morning, today shaped up to be a beautiful start to your first weekend in November! Under plenty of sunshine this afternoon, temperatures reached the upper 60s and low 70s, which is seasonal for this time of year. Expect a few clouds to move into the area as we head into your evening hours, and this will keep overnight lows a bit warmer in the low and mid 40s. Don’t forget we “fall” back overnight as Daylight Saving Time ends, so set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

Clouds will quickly clear through the early morning hours on Sunday, and this will pave the way for plenty more doses of sunshine through the day. Afternoon highs will run above normal in the mid 70s and winds will stay relatively light. Clear and calm conditions will stick with us through the evening hours with milder overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunshine and warmth will continue into your next work and school week with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s on Monday. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll be climbing into the low and mid 80s as southwesterly flow strengthens. Cloud cover will be increasing Wednesday night as our next cold front approaches the region and overnight lows will remain well above average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next chance for rain, which we desperately need with ongoing drought conditions, will arrive Thursday morning with the best chances moving through the area by the afternoon and evening hours. Expect isolated to scattered showers to continue overnight and into the early morning hours on Friday with much cooler air ushering in for your Veterans Day weekend. While rainfall amounts do not look drought-busting by any means, we might see anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch rainfall with this next front.

