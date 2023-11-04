Univ. of Ala. warning folks about fake football tickets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It happens at big time concerts and football games, but a warning for you about fake tickets to the Bama-LSU game as the University of Alabama Athletics Department says make sure you’re buying legitimate tickets for Saturday’s game.

UA is telling fans to make sure your tickets are valid and to be on guard for scammers. David Walker has his ticket to the game and says there is no doubt his stub is legitimate and valid.

“We’re lucky enough to be season ticket holders, so we haven’t had to deal with that,” said Walker.

And neither has Joy Hansen. “It’s not a concern for me because we have season tickets and I think people should be cautious,” said Hansen.

This is the very message UA is sending to people who may try to buy tickets on the internet or from unscrupulous characters around the stadium. University leaders say those bogus tickets will be denied at entry.

An LSU fan we spoke with wasn’t worried about his entry tomorrow. Glen ‘Cajun’ Roberts says his ticket is good, but agrees with UA - do your homework and be wary.

“You need to do your research, get ‘em from a legitimate source and do your homework on where you’re getting them from,” said Roberts.

Sound advice from legitimate ticket holders - be on guard.

UA says if you have any questions about the validity of your ticket, you can stop by Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the east will-call and starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, at the northwest will-call.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.