‘This has truly been an emotional roller coaster’: brother of Steve Perkins reflects on frustrating times

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For Nick Perkins, brother of Steve Perkins, every day is a challenge.

“Some days I wake up in a low, and finish at a high,” he said. “Other days I wake up at a high and finish at a low.”

After a month since his brother’s death, he still feels the weight of his absence.

“This has truly been an emotional roller coaster,” he said. “My wife asked me the other day to just rest. I told her I don’t know how to do that right now.”

He said the more footage he sees from neighbor’s cameras the night his brother was shot 7 times by Decatur police, the more it looks like an ambush. For him, the less he hears from officials, the more upset he becomes.

“That should have never happened,” he said. “We should not be here. My brother’s name should not be a hash tag right now. If people had followed proper protocols, policies and procedures, he would still be alive. No one wants to wake up at one or two in the morning and go outside to see what’s going on, and then not be able to go back home and go to bed. He wasn’t even able to go back into the house. We call on the police to serve and protect, not to ambush and kill.”

He said while the family is going through a difficult time, he can see the younger generations hurting.

“This event has affected the youth, I think, more than anyone,” he said.

To help their community heal together, they’re hosting a fun fit day, an event for families to come together and exercise.

“If he wasn’t at work or if he wasn’t at home, he was at the gym,” he said. “At this point, I think we all need some sense of therapy. To be honest with you, exercising was Steve’s therapy lab. He stayed in the gym. That was his outlet.”

The community fun fit day will start Saturday morning at 10 am at the Daikin amphitheater.

