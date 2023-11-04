Sunny & warm today and tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, sunny and nice after a chilly start to the day. High temps reach the 70s. Tonight, clear and cool. Low to mid 40s. Daylight Saving Time Ends tonight. Clocks “Fall Back” 1-hour. Sunday, sunny and warm. Mid to upper 70s. Clear and around 50 degrees Sunday night.

Sunny and warm Monday through Wednesday. Temps in the 70s to around 80 degrees during the day, 50s at night.

A chance of rain Thursday.

Sunshine returns for Friday and through the weekend with cooler temps. High temps around 60 degrees.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.