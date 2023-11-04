Deals
Sunny & warm today and tomorrow

First Alert Weather
For today, sunny and nice after a chilly start to the day. High temps reach the 70s. Tonight, clear and cool. Low to mid 40s. Daylight Saving Time Ends tonight. Clocks "Fall Back" 1-hour. Sunday, sunny and warm. Mid to upper 70s. Clear and around 50 degrees Sunday night. Sunny and warm Monday through Wednesday. Temps in the 70s to around 80 degrees during the day, 50s at night. A chance of rain Thursday. Sunshine returns for Friday and through the weekend with cooler temps. High temps around 60 degrees.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, sunny and nice after a chilly start to the day. High temps reach the 70s. Tonight, clear and cool. Low to mid 40s. Daylight Saving Time Ends tonight. Clocks “Fall Back” 1-hour. Sunday, sunny and warm. Mid to upper 70s. Clear and around 50 degrees Sunday night.

Sunny and warm Monday through Wednesday. Temps in the 70s to around 80 degrees during the day, 50s at night.

A chance of rain Thursday.

Sunshine returns for Friday and through the weekend with cooler temps. High temps around 60 degrees.

