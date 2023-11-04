Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival mixing the past and present of Shoals music history

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Muscle Shoals Songwriter Festival is back for its third year.

A nonprofit organization called the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Foundation puts on the festival to celebrate songwriters and the history of the Shoals area. The money from the festival goes back into the community. There are several places to catch a show such as the lava room, lost pizza and the Fame Recording studios. The festival’s headliners will take the stage at the Marriott Conference Center.

“We deserve to not only bring back the history but show what’s here now,” songwriter and local Taylor Grace said. “Show what we’re doing now and prove that we’re not a has been town. We are a past, current and future town of hit makers and story tellers.”

The festival will last all weekend from Friday night into Sunday evening.

