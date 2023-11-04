Local Shoals group sells apples every year to pay for good deeds in the community

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -Every first Friday of November, the Junior League of the Shoals brings apples into Florence for its annual fundraiser.

Friday was the 82nd official Apple Annie day. Volunteers from the Junior League camp out at grocery stores to sell apples to pay for all the different projects they work on throughout the year. For example, Volunteer Kattie Young said the Apple Annie Day fundraiser helped pay for the outdoor classroom at the Children’s Museum of the Shoals. Young said the league plans an event to give back to the community at least once a month.

“This past month we did socks for our homeless community,” Young explained. “Anyone who was in need of socks. The month before that we did period products for our school age kids, so we took up those products. We also did Halloween costumes for students in the community who may not have a costume to wear on Halloween.”

The group pre-sold over $4,000 worth of apples. On Friday, while staking out at stores, they raised around $3,000 in apple sales.

