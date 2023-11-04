Huntsville Fire and Rescue seeks to gain more recruits before fall recruitment ends

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The year is almost over and that also means the time to apply to be a recruit for Huntsville Fire and Rescue is nearing the end to join for its fall period.

Dozens of interested firefighter applicants made their way to the Public Safety Training Complex on Saturday for Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s final meet-and-greet before the fall recruitment ends.

The recruitment meet-and-greet HFR hosts throughout the year are for applicants to gain more insight into areas they would be potentially responding to, along with answering questions they may have when applying.

HFR Captain and Recruiter Cory Green said he hopes the meet-and-greets emphasize more what the job entails and reveal the department’s expectations for interested applicants.

“It’s good to know what [recruits] are getting themselves into,” Green said. “As well as, what to expect when they get here and what to look forward to when they are hired on.”

Green also mentioned those events help to show more of what the department is looking for with a good attitude and someone willing to put in the effort for public safety.

HFR is hoping to gain more recruits through these meet-and-greets to capitalize on a growing need to better the community.

Firefighters are often in dangerous environments that require good judgment at every call while in confined spaces with the possibility of zero visibility within a moment’s notice.

Several benefits of becoming a firefighter include receiving competitive pay, opportunities for advancement, eligibility for a retirement plan and insurance.

The recruitment period ends November 17 for those interested in joining.

Green said potential applicants can contact him at Cory.Green@huntsvilleal.gov for any questions.

To learn more about the hiring process and apply today, click here.

