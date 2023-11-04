Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Huntsville Fire and Rescue seeks to gain more recruits before fall recruitment ends

Interested applicants learn from HFR while at the training complex
Interested applicants learn from HFR while at the training complex(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The year is almost over and that also means the time to apply to be a recruit for Huntsville Fire and Rescue is nearing the end to join for its fall period.

Dozens of interested firefighter applicants made their way to the Public Safety Training Complex on Saturday for Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s final meet-and-greet before the fall recruitment ends.

The recruitment meet-and-greet HFR hosts throughout the year are for applicants to gain more insight into areas they would be potentially responding to, along with answering questions they may have when applying.

HFR Captain and Recruiter Cory Green said he hopes the meet-and-greets emphasize more what the job entails and reveal the department’s expectations for interested applicants.

“It’s good to know what [recruits] are getting themselves into,” Green said. “As well as, what to expect when they get here and what to look forward to when they are hired on.”

Green also mentioned those events help to show more of what the department is looking for with a good attitude and someone willing to put in the effort for public safety.

HFR is hoping to gain more recruits through these meet-and-greets to capitalize on a growing need to better the community.

Firefighters are often in dangerous environments that require good judgment at every call while in confined spaces with the possibility of zero visibility within a moment’s notice.

Several benefits of becoming a firefighter include receiving competitive pay, opportunities for advancement, eligibility for a retirement plan and insurance.

The recruitment period ends November 17 for those interested in joining.

Green said potential applicants can contact him at Cory.Green@huntsvilleal.gov for any questions.

To learn more about the hiring process and apply today, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Charles Hickman, 32
Subject in custody following hours-long barricade at home on Properzi Way in Huntsville

Latest News

Crews assist with putting brush fire out on County Lake Road
Crews battle brush fire on County Lake Rd.
Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.
Smiths Station Mayor, Phenix City pastor dies by suicide, sheriff confirms
Gregory Lankford
Former Huntsville City Schools employee pleads guilty to misdemeanor following arrest for sexual contact with a student
Members of the Maroon and White dance team at AAMU during a routine for the High School and...
Alabama A&M hosts High School and Community College Day for aspiring students