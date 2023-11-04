Deals
Crews battle brush fire on County Lake Rd.

By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire on County Lake Road Saturday afternoon in New Market, per fire officials.

According to Moores Mill Fire Rescue, around 10 acres were believed to be on fire. MMFR said they were dispatched as mutual aid along with 11 other agencies. While at the scene, HEMSI said there were no injuries.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

