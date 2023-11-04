Alabama A&M hosts High School and Community College Day for aspiring students

NORMAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University hosted a day for high school and community college students to have a feel for the campus and all that it offers Saturday morning.

The HBCU hosted its 2023 High School and Community College Day to showcase the excitement of the school with campus tours, learning about scholarships along with also allowing interested people to audition for the Maroon and White band or choir. The day kicked off bright and early at 8:30 a.m. at the campus events center that’s home to the Bulldogs basketball and volleyball teams.

There was nothing short of plenty of interested aspiring students to soak in all that the school has to offer. With the opportunity to see firsthand the school’s dance team, its engineering programs, plus much more.

The day finished off with a free lunch and admission to the football game to see the Bulldogs in action against Florida A&M University.

The slogan “Start Here - Go Anywhere” has become a mainstay in the campus environment for its extracurriculars to state-of-the-art facilities and of course, its academics leading the way.

AAMU has nearly 150 years of achievements under its belt as the largest HBCU in the state of Alabama. There currently are over six thousand students enrolled in the school and they hope events such as this one keep the university growing.

For more information on AAMU, click here.

