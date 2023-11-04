Deals
48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 10 football games, scores

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather dive into the past, present & future of football fields across the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 10 in North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 10 games and scores by clicking here.

Vote for the 48 Blitz Play of the Week, by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Week 10 below:

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Fyffe vs. Sylvania

The Red Devils came away with the victory over the Rams 21-10

Lauderdale County vs. Brooks

The Tigers came up big with the victory over the Lions 33-3

Russellville vs. Athens

The Golden Eagles walked away with a victory over the Golden Tigers 41-14

Madison Academy vs. Westminster Christian

The Mustangs secured the victory over the Wildcats 47-7

Hartselle vs. Bob Jones

The Tigers seal the victory over the Patriots 35-21

Muscle Shoals vs. Sparkman

The Trojans sealed the win over the Senators 48-7

Guntersville vs. Albertville

The Wildcats came up big with the victory over the Aggies 57-6

Hazel Green vs. Huntsville

The Panthers made their mark with a statement win over the Trojans 56-13

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

