Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Woman killed in crash near Research Park remembered as pillar in Korean community

Memorial candles
Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman who died in a wreck on Tuesday near Research Park has a legacy within the Korean community, her family says.

79-year-old JungJa Kim’s car became disabled on Interstate 565 leading to a three-vehicle crash that fatally injured her, Huntsville Police Investigators said.

Her oldest son, Kiwan Kim, says his mom was active within the Korean Huntsville community as a senior member at First Korean Presbyterian Church.

In 1976, Kiwan recalls there were not many Koreans in the Huntsville area or anywhere else in the States. People relied on her for her knowledge and experience within the community.

Kiwan remembers when his dad saved enough money to start his car shop, Kim’s Auto Repair in Meridianville. He worked day and night and was able to save enough money to buy a house on Timbercrest Drive. Kiwan said his father passed away a short time after in a horrific accident at his shop. His mom witnessed her husband pass away.

Following the shocking death of her husband, JungJa had to still provide for her family.

Kiwan says because of her work ethic and strong nature to keep going, he was able to become a Vice President at ISI, an engineering company while his brother owns a Key Dental lab.

Kiwan’s children are relishing their strong-willed grandmother’s work ethic with his oldest an electrical engineer at Dynetics and his youngest a National Merit Scholar with a perfect GPA at the University of Alabama and will graduate with three degrees at the age of 21 next May.

JungJa’s legacy will continue not just for her children but also for her grandchildren.

JungJa’s visitation will be held Saturday at Berryhill Funeral Home & Crematory in Huntsville from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

Latest News

Cayson McClung, 10
Boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend continues to recover, family says
Scene of the highway 31 wreck
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31
Kaitlin Chappell Rogers talks about the idea of missing out on the now due to what if's
Candid with Kaitlin: Waiting for the other shoe to drop
See Alex live tonight at PBR Lockhart in Huntsville
Alex Hall performs "Easy on a Heart"