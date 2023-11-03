Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

What’s hot in sneaker trends right now?

Sneaker Phetish shares 7 sneakers that all sneaker lovers will want to grab
Kari shares 7 sneakers that every sneaker lover needs
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As we get nearer to the end of the year, shoe companies are releasing a number of new styles. Sneaker Phetish shares 7 new shoes with us and all we have to say is that we’re running to the nearest sneaker store.

To stay updated on the latest styles, hear Kari’s reviews, and get access to his giveaway, follow him on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting