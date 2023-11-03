Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Sunny & warmer through the weekend

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  We are starting off the day with clear skies and calm conditions, some areas of frost will be expected through daybreak. 

Today will be a very nice end to the week with blue skies and sunshine.  The south wind will help warm our temperatures into the middle 60s during the afternoon.  It should be another great night for high school football with just light jackets needed at kickoff. 

The weekend forecast will be a welcome change of pace with more seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday.  Daylight Saving Time will end early Sunday morning and clocks will go back one hour.  Be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios. 

Next week will bring even warmer temperatures and a bit more humidity with highs approaching 80 degrees by Wednesday.  A cold front will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday night into Thursday with cooler temps to follow.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

Latest News

48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Thursday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Thursday 10 p.m. weather forecast
This afternoon, it will be sunny and cool. Low 60s. Tonight, not as cold as the previous two...
Sunny and cool this afternoon. Patchy frost and cold tonight.
WAFF Eight Hour Forecast
More sunshine & less windy Thursday
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Wednesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Wednesday 10 p.m. weather forecast