Sunny & warmer through the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We are starting off the day with clear skies and calm conditions, some areas of frost will be expected through daybreak.

Today will be a very nice end to the week with blue skies and sunshine. The south wind will help warm our temperatures into the middle 60s during the afternoon. It should be another great night for high school football with just light jackets needed at kickoff.

The weekend forecast will be a welcome change of pace with more seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Daylight Saving Time will end early Sunday morning and clocks will go back one hour. Be sure to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.

Next week will bring even warmer temperatures and a bit more humidity with highs approaching 80 degrees by Wednesday. A cold front will bring chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday night into Thursday with cooler temps to follow.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.