Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Sunny and warmer this afternoon and for the weekend.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, it will be sunny and gorgeous. High temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees....
This afternoon, it will be sunny and gorgeous. High temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight, clear and not as cold. Temps will be mainly in the low to mid 40s with only a few locations dipping into the upper 30s. The weekend, sunny and nice. Low 70s Saturday, mid to upper 70s Sunday. Nights in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine both days. Daylight Saving Time Ends this weekend. Clocks back an hour. Sunset Sunday will be before 5 P.M. Monday through Wednesday, sunny and warm. Temps near 80 degrees. A much-needed chance of rain Thursday. Upper 70s. Cooler and sunny for Friday and next weekend, including Veterans Day. High temps in the low 60s, low temps around 40 degrees.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny and gorgeous. High temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight, clear and not as cold. Temps will be mainly in the low to mid 40s with only a few locations dipping into the upper 30s.

The weekend, sunny and nice. Low 70s Saturday, mid to upper 70s Sunday. Nights in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine both days. Daylight Saving Time Ends this weekend. Clocks back an hour. Sunset Sunday will be before 5 P.M.

Monday through Wednesday, sunny and warm. Temps near 80 degrees. A much-needed chance of rain Thursday. Upper 70s.

Cooler and sunny for Friday and next weekend, including Veterans Day. High temps in the low 60s, low temps around 40 degrees.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast Sunny & warmer through the weekend
WAFF Three Day Forecast
Sunny & warmer through the weekend
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Thursday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Thursday 10 p.m. weather forecast
This afternoon, it will be sunny and cool. Low 60s. Tonight, not as cold as the previous two...
Sunny and cool this afternoon. Patchy frost and cold tonight.