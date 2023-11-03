Sunny and warmer this afternoon and for the weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny and gorgeous. High temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight, clear and not as cold. Temps will be mainly in the low to mid 40s with only a few locations dipping into the upper 30s.

The weekend, sunny and nice. Low 70s Saturday, mid to upper 70s Sunday. Nights in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine both days. Daylight Saving Time Ends this weekend. Clocks back an hour. Sunset Sunday will be before 5 P.M.

Monday through Wednesday, sunny and warm. Temps near 80 degrees. A much-needed chance of rain Thursday. Upper 70s.

Cooler and sunny for Friday and next weekend, including Veterans Day. High temps in the low 60s, low temps around 40 degrees.

