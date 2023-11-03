Deals
One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31

Heavy traffic on Hwy 67 going into Decatur due to the wreck on Hwy 31 near downtown Decatur.
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was airlifted following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur Friday afternoon.

The Decatur Police Department said officers responded to the scene that is continuing to cause a traffic jam on the southbound lanes of the Highway. Police urge motorists to be advised of the roadway closure and to avoid the area if possible.

