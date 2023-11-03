One person airlifted after wreck on Highway 31

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was airlifted following a wreck on Highway 31 in Decatur Friday afternoon.

The Decatur Police Department said officers responded to the scene that is continuing to cause a traffic jam on the southbound lanes of the Highway. Police urge motorists to be advised of the roadway closure and to avoid the area if possible.

