One killed in single-vehicle wreck on Bob Wade Ln.

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died early Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

HPD said the crash occurred on Bob Wade Lane and Material Lane shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Police say the wreck remains under investigation.

