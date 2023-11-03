One killed in single-vehicle wreck on Bob Wade Ln.
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died early Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
HPD said the crash occurred on Bob Wade Lane and Material Lane shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Police say the wreck remains under investigation.
