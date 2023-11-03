Deals
Multiple agencies respond to crash on Hwy. 79 involving tractor-trailer

WAFF 48's Megan Plotka reporting
By Kate Norum and Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An early Friday morning two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 79 in Marshall County has closed lanes of traffic.

The crash has closed a small portion of the northbound lanes on Hwy. 79 for utility work, while lanes of traffic for the southbound lanes are fully open, per Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

WAFF crews at the scene said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Waterfront Volunteer Fire Department, North Alabama Electric Cooperative, and ALEA are responding to the crash.

It is unknown how the crash occurred at this time.

WAFF crews will update with more information as it becomes available.

