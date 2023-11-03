Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”

Every Friday, Kitchen Cops uncovers problem spots in the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health inspectors around north Alabama went inside more than 160 restaurants, school cafeterias, food trucks, convenience stores and grocery shops in the past week. Good news - out of all those inspections, there were only a handful of problems to report.

Madison County

The lowest score in the Valley this week is at the I Love Sushi Express at Town Madison. It earned a 73 this week due to salad and shrimp at the wrong temperature, employees without food safety training paperwork and food bags and buckets blocking a sink. There were also dirty soda machine nozzles that needed to be cleaned on the spot.

The Neighbour Quick Stop Sunoco at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake was written up for yogurt at the wrong temperature, a dirty ice machine and rodent feces in a cabinet and under a shelf. It’s score ended up at 79.

The Childcare Network daycare on Robinhood Lane is hit with an 81. Inspectors found dented cans, milk at the wrong temperature and a dirty can opener.

Madison County Inspection Notes
Madison County Scores

Morgan County

No issues to note in Morgan County

Morgan County Scores and Inspection Notes

Lauderdale County

No issues to note in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Scores and Inspection Notes

Limestone County

The Marathon Mini Mart at Highway 72 and Hines Street gets an 83. The water was turned off at a kitchen sink and there was no soap or paper towels in the bathroom. There was also residue in the ice machine.

Limestone County Scores
Limestone County Inspection Notes

DeKalb County

The Sprint Mart on Highway 75 in Geraldine had toxic chemicals improperly stored in the kitchen and no soap in a restroom, giving them an 84 score.

The Jay Mart on Highway 75 in Flat Rock gets an 80 due to multiple food temperature problems.

DeKalb County Scores and Inspection Notes

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cayson McClung, 10
Principal identifies 10-year-old who was shot, injured while protecting his mother in murder-suicide
A woman is dead after a wreck on Interstate 565 westbound near Research Park
HPD identifies woman killed in wreck on I-565 near Research Park
Chelsie Lampkin, 22
22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting

Latest News

Cayson McClung, 10
Boy shot protecting mother from boyfriend continues to recover, family says
Jury split on life or death for convicted Huntsville cop killer
Gregory Lankford
Former Huntsville City Schools employee takes lesser charge in connection to sexual contact with student
Fatal crash generic
One killed in single-vehicle wreck on Bob Wade Ln.