Kitchen Cops don’t love “I Love Sushi Express”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health inspectors around north Alabama went inside more than 160 restaurants, school cafeterias, food trucks, convenience stores and grocery shops in the past week. Good news - out of all those inspections, there were only a handful of problems to report.

Madison County

The lowest score in the Valley this week is at the I Love Sushi Express at Town Madison. It earned a 73 this week due to salad and shrimp at the wrong temperature, employees without food safety training paperwork and food bags and buckets blocking a sink. There were also dirty soda machine nozzles that needed to be cleaned on the spot.

The Neighbour Quick Stop Sunoco at Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake was written up for yogurt at the wrong temperature, a dirty ice machine and rodent feces in a cabinet and under a shelf. It’s score ended up at 79.

The Childcare Network daycare on Robinhood Lane is hit with an 81. Inspectors found dented cans, milk at the wrong temperature and a dirty can opener.

Morgan County

No issues to note in Morgan County

Lauderdale County

No issues to note in Lauderdale County

Limestone County

The Marathon Mini Mart at Highway 72 and Hines Street gets an 83. The water was turned off at a kitchen sink and there was no soap or paper towels in the bathroom. There was also residue in the ice machine.

DeKalb County

The Sprint Mart on Highway 75 in Geraldine had toxic chemicals improperly stored in the kitchen and no soap in a restroom, giving them an 84 score.

The Jay Mart on Highway 75 in Flat Rock gets an 80 due to multiple food temperature problems.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.