Jury split on life or death for convicted Huntsville cop killer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jurors in a high-profile Huntsville murder trial are split on whether convicted cop killer LaJeromeny Brown should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

The jury approached Judge Christopher Comer Friday morning and said they are having trouble deciding a sentence and they want to be recharged and instructed again.

Thursday, during the jury’s deliberations, the defense called the media’s coverage of this trial into question, with accusations of tainting the jury pool. They told the judge of an isolated incident where jurors had been shown on camera. They claim the jurors could be potentially pressured because they were identified.

Prosecutors called the defense’s claim “ridiculous”.

The judge then asked the jurors if they felt any pressure from the media coverage, to which all 12 jurors said no.

At that point, the sentencing phase continued, with jurors continuing their deliberations, but ended the day with no decision.

The jury spent three days deliberating their capital murder conviction against LaJeromeny Brown after just two days of testimony and evidence.

Following Tuesday’s conviction, the court moved immediately into the penalty phase to decide whether Brown will face the death penalty or face life in prison.

Wednesday, the jury asked the presiding judge to recharge them in their instructions. It’s a pattern showing they want to be very intentional with how they handle these decisions. When the jury was recharged in their instruction, they were also told how to consider the aggravating factors that play into receiving the death penalty.

During the penalty phase, prosecutors called witnesses who spoke to how the shooting impacted their lives while the defense called on witnesses to speak to the person Brown was outside of his life of crime.

The jury heard from character witnesses including Ashley Clardy-Boyd -- Billy Clardy’s widow. They also heard from Alma Applebet, Brown’s mother, asking them to spare his life.

